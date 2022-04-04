CDC Recommends Isolating Yourself From All Other Human Beings By Going To See ‘Morbius’

April 4, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.–The CDC has recently updated its recommended self-isolation protocol for those who test positive for COVID-19. Now, the CDC recommends either staying home or going to see Marvel’s Morbius in theaters to stay as far away from others as possible.

