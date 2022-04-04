DECLARATION of Msgr. Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop, Former Apostolic Nuncio to The United States of America on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

April 4, 2022

ransomnote: In my opinion, the declaration below is as long as it is richly detailed and well worth reading.DECLARATIONof Msgr. Carlo Maria Viganò,Archbishop,Former Apostolic Nuncio to The United States of Americaon the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Nothing is lost with peace. All can be lost with war. Let men return to understanding. Let them resume negotiating. Negotiating with good will and with respect for each other’s rights, let them realize that an honorable success is never precluded when there are sincere and active negotiations. And they will feel great – with true greatness – if imposing silence on the voices of passion,...



