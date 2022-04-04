Ex-intel officer: Spy agency sought Hunter Biden laptop back in 2020 to see if family compromised

April 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Spy agency wanted to know if "there's compromising information on that hard drive," Tony Shaffer says. A retired intelligence officer says a U.S. spy agency asked for his help in fall 2020 to try to acquire a copy of the Hunter Biden laptop contents ahead of the presidential election. Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer's account to Just the News was confirmed by three other people who were approached by Shaffer or the agency or were involved in the approach. They said the agency's interest was to analyze the hard drive contents for any evidence or patterns of how foreign...



