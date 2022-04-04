Finland appears closer to joining NATO despite Russia's threat of military consequences if it does

Finland appears to be getting closer to joining the NATO military alliance despite Russia's threat of military consequences if it becomes a member. The country's politicians and NATO itself have both pointed to the possibility of Finland joining soon, and a recent survey showed a majority of the country in support of membership in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sanna Marin, Finland's prime minister, said on Saturday the decision on whether or not to join should happen "this spring," the Financial Times reported. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on March 31 that while the decision to join the...



