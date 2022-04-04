First all-female crew in Vancouver Fire Department's history forms

April 4, 2022

Captain Heidi Parr, the first woman to be promoted to captain, leads the all-female crew at Station 2. “When (little girls) see us, they love it," she said.Upon joining the Vancouver Fire Department, Parr felt welcomed into the “brotherhood,” as she formed bonds with fellow academy members through studying, testing and being hired together. However, she was pleased to finally see a crew like hers come into fruition, she said. Parr and her team work hard to be physically strong for emergency situations. There are people who would assume that someone small wouldn’t be capable of being a firefighter, Parr...



