Former CBS Healthwatch Reporter: Evidence Of Infant-Murder In Creation Of Fetal Cell Line Used For COVID “Vaccine” Testing

April 4, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“‘Experiments were being performed on near-term alive aborted babies who were not even afforded the mercy of anesthetic as they writhed and cried in agony, and when their usefulness had expired, they were executed and discarded as garbage’.” We’ve known for some time that aborted human cell lines were used in vaccines. In fact, we …



Read More...