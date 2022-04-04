Frustrated Apple employees reject CEO Tim Cook’s hybrid plan by threatening to quit

“I don’t give a single f--k about ever coming back to work here,” a self-described Apple employee posted on a message board called Blind. Once April 11 comes around and brings this new rule into effect, they added, they will be resigning from their job. This worker was not alone, the New York Post was first to report on the message board, citing anonymous messages from other employees. ‘I already know I won’t be able to deal with the commute’ Apple’s plan is to introduce a hybrid schedule, adding days in office after April 11, enforcing two in-office days weekly...



