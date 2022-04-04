German man gets himself vaccinated against Covid 90 times so he can sell forged jab passes

April 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A German man got himself vaccinated against Covid 90 times so he could sell forged jab passes. The passes, which had real vaccine batch numbers, were being sold to those who did not want to get jabbed themselves. It is said that the man, 60, from the city of Magdeburg, received up to 90 vaccinations against COVID-19 at centres in Saxony. The 60-year-old, whose name has not been released in line with German privacy laws, got the jabs for months until police caught him. He was discovered after he had a COVID-19 jab two days in a row at a...



