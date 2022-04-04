‘How to Murder Your Husband’ Writer Goes on Trial for Allegedly Killing Spouse

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, now 71, has pleaded not guilty to gunning down her husband of 25 years, Daniel Brophy, in Portland in June 2018. Daniel was found with gunshot wounds to his back and chest at the Oregon Culinary Institute where he taught shortly after arriving for work, local outlet KGW8 reported. Crampton-Brophy, who told police she was at the couple’s home when the shooting unfolded, was arrested months later after detectives said she had been in the vicinity of the crime scene.



