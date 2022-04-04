Joe Biden Wants To Spend How Much? On What Now?

April 4, 2022 | Tags: budget, education, REASON, taxes

In the latest Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie discuss President Joe Biden's newly proposed budget and wealth tax.

1:29: Biden's budget proposal.

7:31: Biden wants a wealth tax.

36:36: Weekly listener question: "With respect to the school curriculum debates, I can easily imagine various tradcons responding to Nick's take ('Let schools teach what they want') in the following manner: 'Teacher schools in America are, in effect, progressive indoctrination camps. So when you have a libertarian approach to curriculum, the de facto result is all these progressive teachers indoctrinating your kids with warmed-over Marxism. This is a perfect example of libertarianism being tantamount to surrender in the culture war. Putatively neutral policies, in fact, tilt heavily leftward.' Given that some members of the panel have first-hand experience with their kids imbibing wokeism at their public schools, what say you to this critique?"

