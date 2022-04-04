Jury to Decide Whether Officers Have Qualified Immunity for Tasing a Guy in the Crotch

April 4, 2022

March 10, 2022 In what I did not even consider calling a “shocking development,” a federal judge has held that police officers may not be entitled to qualified immunity for an incident in which they lied about having probable cause to make a traffic stop, dragged the passenger out of the car, tased him repeatedly, including after he was handcuffed, and including at least once in the genitals after pulling his pants down for that purpose. The officers argued that it was not clear at the time whether this sort of thing was against the law. That is, they were...



