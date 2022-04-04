Mustang And Camaro Production Paused Due To Parts Shortage

The Mustang and Camaro are the two of the biggest names in the muscle car world, and production of both vehicles is now temporarily suspended due to parts supply issues. Ford and General Motors both announced that they would be idling the factories that make the Mustang and the Camaro for one week, following issues with the parts supply chain. GM will be idling its Lansing Grand River Assembly facility which currently builds both the Camaro, Cadillac CT4, and CT5, which are all based on the same platform. GM did not specify what parts it was missing in order to...



