NIH’s cancer chief, Ned Sharpless, to step down

April 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ned Sharpless, the director of the National Cancer Institute, is stepping down at the end of April, he told STAT. Sharpless, 55, spent nearly five years leading the roughly $7 billion biomedical research agency, which is the largest of the 27 institutes that compose the National Institutes of Health. “I strongly support what this [administration] is doing to support cancer research, but it’s time for me to step aside,” he wrote in a text message. A former professor of medicine at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, Sharpless spent four years as director of UNC’s Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center....



