One-of-a-Kind Native American Restaurant, Cafe Ohlone, Nears its Berkeley Opening

April 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

When it opens this spring at UC Berkeley, Cafe Ohlone will be a first of its kind, museum-like restaurant honoring every facet of Ohlone culture, from foraged indigenous foods to the Chochenyo language, which will be heard in songs emanating from among native trees. Co-founders Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino started the cafe in 2018 in the courtyard of University Press Books. It was the first restaurant ever to showcase the foods of a people who have lived in the Bay Area for 10,000 years. But this new, larger Cafe Ohlone will expand on that menu, introducing dishes like silky...



