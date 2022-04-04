President Zelensky fights back tears as he surveys brutal aftermath of invasion in Bucha that saw 400 civilians killed

April 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PRESIDENT Volodymyr ­Zelensky fought back tears as he visited the town of Bucha where Vladimir Putin’s troops have been accused of butchering civilians and burying them in mass graves. The Ukrainian leader, who was visibly emotional, was flanked by security as he vowed to ensure that the “war crimes” committed by Russian soldiers on his country’s soil were “the last such evil on Earth”. Harrowing pictures from the city, to the north-west of the capital Kyiv, showed the bodies of civilians scattered in the road and in shallow graves — many with bound hands and signs of torture. Some of...



Read More...