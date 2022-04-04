Russia likely to shift tactics, send thousands of soldiers to eastern Ukraine, U.S. says

April 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine as it shifts its focus to the country's south and east, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. “At this juncture we believe Russia is revising its war aims” to focus on “eastern and parts of southern Ukraine rather than target most of the territory," Sullivan told reporters at the White House. The goal was likely to "surround and overwhelm" Ukrainian forces in the region, he said. “Russia could then use any tactical success it achieves to propagate a narrative of progress...



Read More...