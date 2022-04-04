Satellite images show bodies lay in Bucha for WEEKS – disproving Russia's wild claims that more than 400 corpses were brought in AFTER Putin's troops left the Ukrainian town in a massive hoax

Satellite images which show dead bodies lining the streets of Bucha weeks ago appear to have debunked Russian claims that they were placed there after their troops left the Ukrainian commuter town. Authorities in Ukraine said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in areas outside of Kyiv - specifically in the town of Bucha - after last week's withdrawal of Russian troops. Horrific images show many civilians with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture. A growing number of world leaders have voiced outrage and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister...



