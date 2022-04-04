Shannon Sharpe Blasted for Saying He’d Rather ‘Pay $20 a Gallon Than Have Trump in Office’

April 4, 2022

Former NFL great and current FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe found himself playing defense this weekend after saying that he would rather pay “20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office.”The trouble started for Sharpe after he posted a tweet jokingly asking if anyone knew any gas station owners who were hiring. The tweet also showed a $118 purchase at the pump.“Anyone knows someone hiring that owns a gas station? You get a discount IF* you [work] at an establishment,” Sharpe wrote on Saturday. “Do ppl still siphon off gas? It was a thing when I was a growing up.”



