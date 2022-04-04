Six foot trans goalkeeper selected to play on England University's women's football team

Blair Hamilton, who is also a primary investigator of the Tavistock Transgender Athlete Study, studies "the impact of testosterone suppression or supplementation on the sports performance of transgender athletes" at Brighton University, according to the university's website. Blair Hamilton, a 6 foot 32-year-old biological male that now identifies as a female, has been selected to England University's women's football team to play goalkeeper. After impressive performances for Hastings United Football Club women's team in East Sussex, known as the 'Us,' Hamilton, who formerly played men's football, is expected to take one of the coveted positions on the national team, Daily...



