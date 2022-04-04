Stuck valve stalls NASA's 2nd attempt to fuel giant Artemis 1 moon rocket

NASA's second attempt to fuel its Artemis 1 moon mission megarocket hit another snag on Monday (April 4) due to a valve issue on ground equipment. A stuck vent valve high up on the mobile launcher structure supporting the Artemis 1's Space Launch System rocket at Launch Pad 39B of NASA's Kennedy Space Center forced NASA to scrub the Artemis 1 test after fueling began on Monday, agency officials said. The valve is use to relieve pressure from the rocket's core stage during fueling. Monday's fueling attempt was NASA's second try to fill the core stage of Artemis 1's 322-foot-tall...



