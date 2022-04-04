Trump moves to disqualify judge in 'Russiagate' lawsuit against Clinton and DNC

April 4, 2022

Former President Donald Trump wants to remove the federal judge assigned to his lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and others tied to the so-called "Russiagate" controversy. Trump's legal team filed a motion to disqualify U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who is based in West Palm Beach, Florida, citing how the judge was nominated by former President Bill Clinton in 1997, when his spouse was the first lady. The filing stresses that "there exists a reasonable basis that Judge Middlebrooks’ impartiality will be questioned" and notes the lawsuit is levied, in part, against Hillary Clinton, who ran...



