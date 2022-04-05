1356: Four friends of Charles the Bad

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On this date in 1356, the French King John II — John the Good, to history — avenged himself on his cousin and rival, Charles the Bad. This affair embroils us in the French dynastic turmoil that spawned the Hundred Years’ War: five months after the nastiness in this post, King John was an English prisoner following the catastrophic Battle of Poitiers. It’s a good job he got his revenge in when he had the chance. The fight — in its largest sense — was all about the throne of France, the poisonous fruit of the dynasty-wrecking Tour de Nesle...



Read More...