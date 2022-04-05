Antioxidant, inflammation levels may reveal new diagnostic tool for breast cancer (Cancer patients had low levels of vitamins A, C and D, catalase, superoxide dismutase and glutathione)

April 5, 2022

A new study that analyzes levels of antioxidants and stress markers in the blood could lead to a new diagnostic tool for breast cancer. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022. Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the world. The World Health Organization estimates that in 2020, there were nearly 8 million women living with breast cancer who had been diagnosed in the past five years. Identifying new diagnostic techniques is of major importance to efforts that aim to minimize the disease's devastating effects....



