Building near deadly Surfside condo collapse ordered evacuated [Miami, Fl]

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A North Miami Beach, Fla., apartment complex near the Surfside condo building that collapsed last year was evacuated after engineers determined that the structure was not safe. On Monday, the city of North Miami Beach received a letter from Bronislaus P. Taurinski Structural Engineers saying that the five-story building, known as Bayview 60 Homes, was “structurally unsafe” and called for an immediate evacuation, the city said in a statement. Specifically, the structural engineers cited “a deflection in the elevation of the building’s floor slabs” as the reason for the evacuation, according to the city. The building was constructed in 1972...



Read More...