California Judge Rules Corporate Diversity Quota Law Unconstitutional

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A California law mandating corporations set racial, ethnic, and gender identity-based diversity quotas was ruled unconstitutional by a Los Angeles judge. The law, which requires California-based corporate boards have members from an “underrepresented community,” was signed by leftist Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) last year. It also required compliance with at least one member from such a community by December 31, 2021. By December 31, 2022, corporate boards were required to fill a minimum proportion of the seats on the board with “underrepresented community” members based on the size of the board. Conservative legal watchdog Judicial Watch sought a permanent injunction...



