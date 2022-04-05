Chicago church 'fasting from whiteness' during Lent by ditching hymns written by White people

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A church in suburban Chicago has told parishioners it will abstain from performing any music that is associated with White people during the season of Lent. "In our worship services throughout Lent, we will not be using any music or liturgy written or composed by white people," the website for the First United Church of Oak Park reads. "Our music will be drawn from the African American spirituals tradition, from South African freedom songs, from Native American traditions, and many, many more."



Read More...