Chinese surgeons “acted as executioners under state orders” (Harvesting Organs)

April 5, 2022

New research from The Australian National University (ANU) has unearthed evidence strongly suggesting that Chinese surgeons at state-run civilian and military hospitals have executed death-row prisoners and prisoners of conscience by removing their hearts. The authors of the study say this practice has been going on for more than three decades. The study, published in the American Journal of Transplantation, argues surgeons were enlisted by the state to kill prisoners using organ transplant surgery. According to official Chinese records, the prisoners were supposedly brain dead - a classification given to someone who will never regain consciousness or start breathing on...



