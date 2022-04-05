Climate Justice Movement Plays a Crucial Role in Tackling the Environmental Crisis

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!" So went the chant that echoed across the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, in November as the city played host to COP26. While world leaders met in the summit's heavily fortified "Blue Zone," out on the streets and around Glasgow, the climate justice movement thrived -- organizing rallies, marches and public assemblies. Climate activists have historically been portrayed as everything from destructive and disruptive extremists to delusional hippies. They're outdated and unfair stereotypes that ignore the diversity of people who are trying to secure a livable planet for future...



Read More...