Dad’s Parenting Done For The Day After Yelling ‘Listen To Your Mother’ At The Kids

April 5, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TULSA, OK—Local dad Jasper McTubbins called it a day as far as parenting responsibilities were concerned after he paused for a moment from polishing his golf clubs in the garage so he could yell, “Listen to your mother!” at the kids.

The post Dad's Parenting Done For The Day After Yelling 'Listen To Your Mother' At The Kids appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



