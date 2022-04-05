Elie Mystal: GOP’s Pedophilia Attacks on KBJ ‘Designed to Put Her Life in Danger’
The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Republicans who call Ketanji Brown Jackson pro-pedophile were intentionally putting her life in danger. They were discussing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) tweet claiming that Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) were “pro-pedophile,” anchor Joy Reid said, “These terms, indoctrination, grooming, predator, accusing innocent people of being pedophiles to or being soft on pedophiles, it’s all a very specific trigger for a group that is sinking its teeth into our political discourse. Folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene know that. There’s a reason...
