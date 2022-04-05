Elie Mystal: GOP’s Pedophilia Attacks on KBJ ‘Designed to Put Her Life in Danger’

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Republicans who call Ketanji Brown Jackson pro-pedophile were intentionally putting her life in danger. They were discussing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) tweet claiming that Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) were “pro-pedophile,” anchor Joy Reid said, “These terms, indoctrination, grooming, predator, accusing innocent people of being pedophiles to or being soft on pedophiles, it’s all a very specific trigger for a group that is sinking its teeth into our political discourse. Folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene know that. There’s a reason...



