Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board of directors, teases 'significant improvements'

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

- Elon Musk will join Twitter’s board of directors after taking a 9.2% stake in the social media company, according to a release filed with the SEC. - Shares were up more than 5% in premarket trading. - “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet.Elon Musk will join Twitter’s board of directors after taking a 9.2% stake in the social media company, according to a release filed with the SEC. Shares were up more than 6% in premarket...



Read More...