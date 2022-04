Federal Judge Blocks Air Force Punishing Members Who Refused To Take Experimental Covid Shots

April 5, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

US District Judge Matthew McFarland granted a preliminary injunction Thursday to temporarily block the military from punishing 18 Air Force servicemembers who refused the deadly, experimental COVID shots on religious principles they hold in good conscience.



