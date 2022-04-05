Former Russian UN diplomat is NEO-NAZI leader who defaced New York with death's head logo and posted photos of himself performing Nazi salute – as Putin claims Russia is 'de-Nazifying Ukraine'

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A former Russian diplomat recently posted to the United Nations in New York was a devoted neo-Nazi who plastered the city with Nazi insignia, DailyMail.com has learned. The news comes as his former boss, Russian President Vladimir Putin, defends his invasion of Ukraine as an effort to 'de-Nazify' the country. ...... A man who appeared to be Kolchin was photographed making a Nazi salute in an image posted to the Old School Skins account on Instagram - a Neo Nazi group which Kolchin promotes on his own page. On July 29, 2019, a photo was posted to the OSS page...



