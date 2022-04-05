The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Has Joe Biden been pulled into Hunter grand jury probe? Witness is asked to identify 'the big guy' who would get kick-back in deal with Chinese energy giant after former associate claimed it was the President

A grand jury examining Hunter Biden's tax affairs has heard from a witness who was asked about the identity of 'the big guy', mentioned in an email discussing a potential business deal with a Chinese firm. The question was asked at a secret hearing in Wilmington, Delaware - although what the unidentified witness said in response has not been reported. It stems from a March 2017 email discussing a joint venture with a now-defunct Chinese energy company, CEFC China Energy Co. A former Hunter-associate previously claimed the phrase 'the big guy' referred to President Biden himself, sparking calls for him...


