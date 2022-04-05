Has Joe Biden been pulled into Hunter grand jury probe? Witness is asked to identify 'the big guy' who would get kick-back in deal with Chinese energy giant after former associate claimed it was the President

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A grand jury examining Hunter Biden's tax affairs has heard from a witness who was asked about the identity of 'the big guy', mentioned in an email discussing a potential business deal with a Chinese firm. The question was asked at a secret hearing in Wilmington, Delaware - although what the unidentified witness said in response has not been reported. It stems from a March 2017 email discussing a joint venture with a now-defunct Chinese energy company, CEFC China Energy Co. A former Hunter-associate previously claimed the phrase 'the big guy' referred to President Biden himself, sparking calls for him...



Read More...