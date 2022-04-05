Mayorkas’ Leaked Title 42 Plan: Ensure Migrants Get ‘Any’ Way to Stay

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Border chief Alejandro Mayorkas is directing that economic migrants get every opportunity to stay once the Title 42 barrier is removed — regardless of the huge damage he inflicts on ordinary Americans. Mayorkjas’ intentions are described in his February strategy, which was leaked to Breitbart Texas on April 4. The February strategy is titled “DHS Southwest Border Mass Irregular Migration Contingency Plan,” and it says on page 16: A. Secretary’s Intent. 1 ) Purpose: The purpose of this plan is to describe a proactive approach that humanely prevents and responds to surges in irregular migration across the U.S. [southern border]....



