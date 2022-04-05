More victims fighting back against would-be robbers in Philadelphia, data shows

April 5, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a would-be robber was shot and killed Wednesday in North Philadelphia. Officials say a male suspect pulled a gun and tried to rob the store on the 1400 block of Master Street around 12:30 p.m. That's when a customer, who has a license to carry, reportedly shot the suspect twice in the abdomen. The suspect died from his injuries at the hospital. A second armed suspect managed to escape during this incident. This is not the first defensive shooting this year that has resulted in the death or injury of an armed suspect....



