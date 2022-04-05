MSNBC’s Hayes: Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law a ‘Loathsome’ Attack on ‘LGBTQ Community’

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes said on Tuesday’s “All In” that the “basis behind” Florida’s Parental Rights in Education, deemed “Don’t Say Gay’ by its opponents, was a “loathsome” age-old smear against members of the LGBTQ community, claiming they are trying to prime children for sexual abuse. Hayes said, “Vague allegations of grooming and age-old smears against members of LGBTQ community are trying to prime children for sexual abuse appears to be the case in Florida, and the basis behind the state’s so-called, ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill,’ which prohibits the discussion in class of sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms...



Read More...