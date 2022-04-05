New York pickup artist and 'dangerous conspiracy theorist', 33, is jailed for huge weapons cache discovered in his Manhattan apartment after his arrest for attending U.S. Capitol riot

Samuel Fisher, 33, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. New York City's Joint Terrorism Task Force seized the weapons from Fisher as part of an investigation into his alleged involvement two weeks after the January 6 riot. Agents found an AR-15 style rifle, a pistol, a shotgun, 11 pre-loaded high-capacity ammunition magazines, tactical gear, two machetes and a knife at his Upper East Side apartment. The dating coach, who advertised his services under the pseudonym Bradley Holiday online, was charged last year with 17...



