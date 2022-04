Newly Released Docs: Pfizer Had to Hire 1,800 Additional Employees in Early 2021 to Process ‘Large Increase’ in Vaccine Adverse Events

April 5, 2022 | Tags: News

Pfizer hired 1,800 additional full-time employees in the first half of 2021 to deal with “the large increase” of adverse reactions to its COVID vaccine, […]

Source



Read More...