Peak Clown World; San Diego Redesigns Two Lane Road Into a SINGLE Lane with TWO-WAY Traffic. All to Combat Climate Change

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The city of San Diego has catapulted off a cliff in woke climate change stupidity. City officials, without consultation or announcement, redesigned a two-lane road along a stretch of Gold Coast Drive in the Mira Mesa suburb that accommodates two lanes of bike traffic but only one center lane for vehicles. But the road remains a two-way street for vehicular traffic, throwing every ounce of common sense out of the window. The city’s reckless actions have even confused and angered some liberal residents. But it isn’t a one-way road; it’s still a two-way traffic road with a single lane. Vehicles...



