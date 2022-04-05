Portland, region hemorrhaging rental properties (Portland, OR gov destroys rental market.)

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

After a period of confusion, a revised economic report confirms the loss of single-family, detached rental houses in Portland and the larger metropolitan region. If fact, the revised report says that nearly six times more rental houses were lost between 2015 and 2020 than the original report claimed. . . . . According to the new report, 3,987 rental houses were lost in Portland over that period, a 14% reduction. The new report also said 6,417 rental houses were lost in the larger region, an 11% reduction during the same period. . . . . During the initial, March 15...



Read More...