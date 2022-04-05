Russia to end cooperation on the International Space Station

April 5, 2022

Russia will no longer cooperate with Western nations on the International Space Station (ISS) until sanctions due to its invasion of Ukraine are removed, the head of its space agency announced. Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin declared the move on Twitter, saying that Russia will end its partnership with NASA and the European Space Agency on the space station, which launched in 1998. The announcement came after weeks of speculation and threats on Russia's part to pull out of the cooperative space venture. At the beginning of March, retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in...



