Study finds treatment that may help older people with dry eyes due to loss of sex steroid hormones (NAD+ supplement NMN restored meibomian gland function)

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Health issues for people over age 60 commonly involve eye-related conditions such as dry eyes. More than 70% of people in this age group are believed to suffer from meibomian gland disorder, the most common cause of dry eyes. A study reports that the loss of sex steroid hormones produced by the enzyme 3-hydroxyl-steroid dehydrogenase, or 3-HSD, causes the condition, but it can be treated with nicotinamidemononucleotide, or NMN, which is a non-steroid agent. "Meibomian glands are found in the eyelids and have a role in producing the oil that coats the eyes. Without this oil, tears evaporate, " notes...



