The Bible In Paintings: The LORD Fights for Israel — THE SUN STANDS STILL!

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Bible In Paintings 2 ENCOURAGEMENT FOR APPRECIATING AND APPLYING GOD'S MESSAGE J O S H U A CHAPTER 10 Then the five kings of the Amorites joined forces. They moved up with all their troops and took up positions against Gibeon and attacked it. The Gibeonites then sent word to Joshua: “Do not abandon your servants. Save us!” So Joshua marched up with his entire army, including all the best fighting men. The LORD said to Joshua, “Do not be afraid of them; I have given them into your hand. Not one of them will be able to...



Read More...