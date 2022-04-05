The White House Is Pushing Puberty Blockers for ‘Trans Kids.’ It’s Relying on a Problematic Study.

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Biden administration promoted the use of puberty blockers for transgender children by citing a study from an LGBT group funded in part by a manufacturer of the controversial drugs used in gender reassignment. In statements commemorating "Transgender Day of Visibility," the White House and Department of Health and Human Services cited research from the Trevor Project to support the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and sex-reassignment procedures in children seeking to change genders. Two of the Trevor Project’s donors, AbbVie and Allergan, make drugs and medical products used in the medical gender transition process. The charitable foundations of...



Read More...