UNIVERSE Dem Rep. Raskin: Ivanka Trump Was ‘Cooperative Witness’ Before the January 6 Probe

April 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior White House adviser of former President Donald Trump, was “cooperative” during her eight-hour testimony before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. Raskin said, “Chair Bennie Thompson said afterward that she was a cooperative witness, and in that sense, she exemplifies the vast majority of the people who we have contacted, who’ve come before the committee, who have told exactly in a lot of cases, mostly what they know in other cases. Essentially people are cooperating.”



