55 Years Ago: William Shatner’s Favorite ‘Star Trek’

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Captain James T. Kirk didn't often endure unhappy endings before the first generation of Star Trek movies arrived. He did, however, in “The City on the Edge of Forever” from the series' first season. Often named as the best story in the entire franchise, the April 6, 1967 episode is also star William Shatner’s personal favorite. Dr. McCoy is accidentally injected with a dangerous drug that drives him insane. He evades attempts to capture him, instead beaming down to a planet the crew was scanning since it showed signs of emitting time-changing energy. Kirk, Spock and others follow McCoy down...



