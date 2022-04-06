Abp. Viganò Questions Whether Francis’ Election Was Valid, Urges Next Pope to ‘Stop Referring to Vatican II’

‘Before discussing the next Conclave, it is necessary to shed light on the abdication of Benedict XVI and the question of the manipulation of the 2013 Conclave, which sooner or later ought to be the subject of an official investigation,’ said Archbishop Viganò.(LifeSiteNews) – In a new interview, former U.S. Papal Nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò spoke of the need “to shed light on the abdication of Benedict XVI” and called for an “investigation” into potential “manipulation of the 2013 Conclave.” Archbishop Viganò’s comments came in a wide-ranging interview conducted with veteran Vatican journalist, Aldo Maria Valli, released April 5...



