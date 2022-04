AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said Wednesday.Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.



