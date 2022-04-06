Archdiocese of Chicago Will Join with the Muslim Community to Mark the Breaking of the Ramadan Fast at the 23rd Annual Muslim-Catholic Iftar on Tues., April 5, 2022, at the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, and Catholic Charities CEO Sally Blount will each offer remarks.Chicago - (April 5, 2022) – The Archdiocese of Chicago will join with the Muslim community to mark the end of the Ramadan fast at the 23rd Annual Muslim-Catholic Iftar dinner and program on Tues., April 5, 2022, from 6 – 8:15 p.m. at the Islamic Foundation North, 1751 O’Plaine Rd., in Libertyville. Sponsored by the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago (CIOGC), the annual interfaith Iftar commemorates breaking the Ramadan fast, observing maghrib prayer and sharing a festive dinner and program. The...



